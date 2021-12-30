Steven Torres de Reading pisará el cuadrilátero el 1 de enero del 2022

Steven Torres comenzará el año 2022 con su propia versión de fuegos artificiales.
En el ring.
El boxeador de Reading, Pennsylvania con un récord invicto de cinco victorias peleará el 1 de enero en Hollywood, Florida.
'XXL' Torres se enfrentará a James Evans, un invicto boxeador de 4-0 en la división de peso pesado.
La batalla será en la cartelera Luís Ortiz - Charles Martin.
Si tiene una historia deportiva, envíe un correo electrónico a: robertov@wfmz.com.
ENGLISH
Steven Torres will start the 2022 year off with his own version of fireworks.
In the ring.
The Reading, Pennsylvania boxer with an undefeated record of five wins will fight on January 1st in Hollywood, Florida.
'XXL' Torres will face James Evans, an undefeated 4-0 boxer in the heavyweight division.
The battle will be in the Luís Ortiz - Charles Martin card.
If you have a sports story email: robertov@wfmz.com.