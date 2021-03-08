Stevie Mitchell la diferencia en Wilson High School

Stevie Mitchell es toda una sensación cada vez que pisa el campo para representar la Escuela Secundaria de Wilson.
El martes, 9 de marzo los Bulldogs reciben a Central Dauphin en la ronda semifinal del torneo del Distrito 3, 6A a las 7 p.m.
Mitchell realiza su último año en la escuela y anunció que asistirá la universidad de Marquette para jugar su deporte amado.
La universidad esta atento al desempeño de su futura estrella que viene con mente ganadora y con ganas de hacer historia como lo acaba de hacer el viernes, 5 de marzo.
Mitchell celebró dos mil puntos en su carrera.
Si Wilson avanzan a la ronda final, se medirá ante el ganador entre Reading y Muhlenberg pautado para el 9 de marzo a las 7 p.m.
ENGLISH:
Stevie Mitchell is a sensation every time he steps onto the field to represent Wilson High School.
On Tuesday, March 9, the Bulldogs host Central Dauphin in the semifinal round of the District 3, 6A tournament at 7 p.m.
Mitchell is performing in his senior year at the school and announced that he will attend Marquette University to play his beloved sport.
The university is attentive to the performance of its future star who comes with a winning mind and eager to make history as he just did on Friday, March 5.
Mitchell celebrated two thousand points in his career.
If Wilson advance to the final round, they will face the winner between Reading and Muhlenberg scheduled for March 9 at 7 p.m.