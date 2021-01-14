English:
Unieuro Forli earned their eighth win of the season on Sunday, January 10th with a 89-80 win over Napoli at the Unieuro Arena in Italy.
The American Erik Rush lead the team with 19 points. Lehigh Valley's Terrence Roderick ended with 12.
Forli's next match in the A2 Series will be on Sunday, January 17th against BenBuy Latina at Pala Bianchini in Latina, Itatly.
BenBuy (3-6) holds the 11th spot in the standings. Forli are in first place.
This week Renato Pasquali, the General Manager of the team was a guest on the show called Panorama Basket.
Español:
Unieuro Forli consiguió su octava victoria de la temporada el domingo 10 de enero con una victoria por 89-80 sobre el Nápoles en el Unieuro Arena en Italia.
El estadounidense Erik Rush lideró al equipo con 19 puntos. Terrence Roderick del Valle Lehigh terminó con 12.
El próximo partido del Forli en la Serie A2 será el domingo 17 de enero contra BenBuy Latina en Pala Bianchini en Latina, Itatia.
BenBuy (3-6) ocupa el undécimo lugar en la tabla de posiciones. Forli está en primer lugar (8-0).
Esta semana Renato Pasquali, el Gerente General del equipo fue invitado especial en el programa llamado Panorama Basket.