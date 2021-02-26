Stuart Findley

04/05/19 LADBROKES PREMIERSHIP HEARTS V KILMARNOCK TYNECASTLE PARK - EDINBURGH Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay celebrates at Full Time.

 SNS Group Ross Parker

Stuart Findlay es un defensa escocés y el 25 de febrero se confirmó su contratación con la Unión de Filadelfia.

Findlay jugó con el Kilmarnock FC en Escocia.

En una reciente entrevista con su ahora ex-club, el defensa habló de su cambio de Europa a Estados Unidos y el cambio que será totalmente diferente. Pero vendrá con mente de tener una carrera éxitosa en la MLS.

Findlay jugó en 144 partidos con el club escocés y anotó 11 goles.

El defensa de 25 años de edad firma por dos años y Filadelfia tendrá opción para la tercera temporada.

ENGLISH:

Stuart Findlay is a Scottish defender and on February 25 his contract with the Philadelphia Union was confirmed

Findlay played for Kilmarnock FC in Scotland.

In a recent interview with his now ex-club, the defender spoke of his move from Europe to the United States and the change that will be totally different. But he will come with the mind of having a successful career in MLS.

Findlay played in 144 games for the Scottish club and scored 11 goals.

The 25-year-old defender signs for two years and Philadelphia will have an option for the third season.

