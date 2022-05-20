Thanjhae Teasley de Bethlehem pelea el 20 de mayo

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 251 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHERN DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE

IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

MERCER                MONMOUTH

IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

HUNTERDON             MIDDLESEX             MORRIS
SOMERSET              SUSSEX                WARREN

IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

BURLINGTON            CAMDEN                GLOUCESTER
OCEAN                 SALEM

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS                 LEHIGH                NORTHAMPTON

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

CARBON                MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BUCKS                 CHESTER               DELAWARE
MONTGOMERY            PHILADELPHIA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN,
CAMDEN, CHERRY HILL, DEPTFORD, DOYLESTOWN, EAST BRUNSWICK,
EASTON, EDISON, FLEMINGTON, FREEHOLD, GLASSBORO, JIM THORPE,
MEDIA, MOORESTOWN, MORRISTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NEW BRUNSWICK,
NEWTON, NORRISTOWN, NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, PENNSVILLE,
PERTH AMBOY, PHILADELPHIA, READING, SAYREVILLE, SOMERSET,
STROUDSBURG, TOMS RIVER, TRENTON, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN
MONTGOMERY...WEST CENTRAL BUCKS AND NORTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES...

At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilbertsville,
or 13 miles east of Reading, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Wind damage
to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Pottstown, Quakertown, Souderton, East Greenville, Schwenksville,
Bally, Bechtelsville, Green Lane, Zionsville, Spring Mount,
Geryville, Gilbertsville, Cedarville, Stowe, Telford, Sellersville,
Boyertown, Pennsburg, Red Hill and Trumbauersville.

This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 34 and 50.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and
southeastern Pennsylvania.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can
develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not
immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place
of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small
interior room.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Mount Holly NJ.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Thanjhae Teasley de Bethlehem pelea el 20 de mayo

Thanjhae Teasley de Bethlehem, Pensilvania pisará el cuadrilátero en busca de su tercera victoria como profesional el 20 de mayo en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

El boxeador irá mano a mano con Jeter Burgos de Brooklyn, Nueva York en un combate de cuatro asaltos en el peso welter.

Teasley lleva récord de dos victorias y ambos triunfos llegaron por medio de nocaut.

El evento boxístico inicia a las 7 p.m y es organizado por Kings Promotions de Reading, Pensilvania.

ENGLISH:

Thanjhae Teasley of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania will step into the ring and will look for his third professional win on May 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The boxer will go toe-to-toe with Jeter Burgos of Brooklyn, New York in a four-round welterweight bout.

Teasley has a record of two wins and both wins came by way of knockout.

The boxing event starts at 7 p.m. and is organized by Kings Promotions of Reading, Pennsylvania.

