Thanjhae Teasley de Bethlehem pelea el 20 de mayo

Thanjhae Teasley de Bethlehem, Pensilvania pisará el cuadrilátero en busca de su tercera victoria como profesional el 20 de mayo en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
El boxeador irá mano a mano con Jeter Burgos de Brooklyn, Nueva York en un combate de cuatro asaltos en el peso welter.
Teasley lleva récord de dos victorias y ambos triunfos llegaron por medio de nocaut.
El evento boxístico inicia a las 7 p.m y es organizado por Kings Promotions de Reading, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
Thanjhae Teasley of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania will step into the ring and will look for his third professional win on May 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The boxer will go toe-to-toe with Jeter Burgos of Brooklyn, New York in a four-round welterweight bout.
Teasley has a record of two wins and both wins came by way of knockout.
The boxing event starts at 7 p.m. and is organized by Kings Promotions of Reading, Pennsylvania.