Thanjhae Teasley de Bethlehem pelea el 20 de mayo

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...WEST CENTRAL BUCKS AND NORTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES... At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilbertsville, or 13 miles east of Reading, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Pottstown, Quakertown, Souderton, East Greenville, Schwenksville, Bally, Bechtelsville, Green Lane, Zionsville, Spring Mount, Geryville, Gilbertsville, Cedarville, Stowe, Telford, Sellersville, Boyertown, Pennsburg, Red Hill and Trumbauersville. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 34 and 50. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH