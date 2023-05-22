'The Gift' Julián González de Reading sigue con racha sin derrotas

Por segunda vez en su carrera profesional Julián González no consigue una victoria por nocaut o nocaut técnico.
Pero ganó que es lo más importante.
El pugilista de Reading, Pensilvania consiguó su décima victoria de su carrera el 20 de mayo en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
'The Gift' enfrentó a Clay Burns, un boxeador en la que el promotor del evento declaró que iba a trabajar a Gonzalez y que le iba ser dificil ganar por nocaut.
González ahora mira positivamente hacia el futuro y lleva con él su primer triunfo por decisión unánime. La batalla fue la segunda disputada por el boxeador en el 2023.
Clay Burns lleva otra derrota en su carrera profesional (10-18-2).
ENGLISH:
For the second time in his career Julián González does not get a victory by knockout or technical knockout.
But he won, which is the most important thing.
The Reading, Pennsylvania boxer earned his 10th career win on May 20 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
'The Gift' faced Clay Burns, a boxer in which the promoter of the event declared that he was going to work Gonzalez and that it would be difficult for him to win by knockout.
A positive González now looks to the future and takes with him his first win by unanimous decision. The battle was the second fought by the boxer in 2023.
Clay Burns takes another loss in his professional career (10-18-2).