PHILLIPSBURG, Nj.- Liga de Quito y México son los dos últimos equipos en pie y lucharán por convertirse en campeones de la Liga Hispana 2021.
El juego del campeonato se llevará a cabo el domingo 10 de octubre a las 5 p.m. en Walter's Park en Phillipsburg, Nueva Jersey.
En la ronda semifinal, México derrotó a El Salvador y la Liga de Quito derrotó a Olimpia.
Atentos a 69 News "Edición en Español" con todos los detalles sobre la final a las 6:30 p.m. en WBPH Canal 60 y 11 p.m. en WFMZ Canal 69 (internet vuit.com)
It's All Set! La Liga Hispana to host its final on Sunday in Phillipsburg
Liga de Quito and México are the final two teams standing and will battle to become champion in the 2021 Liga Hispana.
The championship game will take place on Sunday October 10th at 5 p.m. at Walter's Park in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
In the semifinal round México defeated El Salvador and Liga de Quito defeated Olimpia.
Stay tuned to 69 News "Edición en Español" with all the details regarding the final.