HS basketball

Los playoffs del Distrito 11 están programados para comenzar el viernes con las escuelas secundarias que buscan convertirse en campeones en su respetada categoría.

35 equipos buscarán ganar 6 trofeos.

Para ver los equipos masulinos y fechas haz clic aquí.

Escuelas femeninas entra aquí.

Haz clic en cualquier número donde dice en inglés 'Tournament Brackets'

ESCUELAS FEMENINAS

Lincoln Leadership Academy is 1A

Executive Education is 3A

Allentown Central Catholic is 4A

Bethlehem Catholic is 5A

Easton 6A

Liberty 6A

Pocono Mtn. West 6A

Emmaus 6A

Freedom 6A

ESCUELAS MASCULINAS

Lincoln Leadership 1A

Executive Education 3A

Bethlehem Catholic 4A

Allentown Central Catholic 4A

William Allen 6A

Pocono Mtn. West 6A

Liberty 6A

Emmaus 6A

Freedom 6A

Parkland 6A

Tags