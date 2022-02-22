Los playoffs del Distrito 11 están programados para comenzar el viernes con las escuelas secundarias que buscan convertirse en campeones en su respetada categoría.
35 equipos buscarán ganar 6 trofeos.
Para ver los equipos masulinos y fechas haz clic aquí.
Escuelas femeninas entra aquí.
Haz clic en cualquier número donde dice en inglés 'Tournament Brackets'
ESCUELAS FEMENINAS
Lincoln Leadership Academy is 1A
Executive Education is 3A
Allentown Central Catholic is 4A
Bethlehem Catholic is 5A
Easton 6A
Liberty 6A
Pocono Mtn. West 6A
Emmaus 6A
Freedom 6A
ESCUELAS MASCULINAS
Lincoln Leadership 1A
Executive Education 3A
Bethlehem Catholic 4A
Allentown Central Catholic 4A
William Allen 6A
Pocono Mtn. West 6A
Liberty 6A
Emmaus 6A
Freedom 6A
Parkland 6A