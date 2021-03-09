La final del Distrito 11, 6A está lista y cuenta con dos escuelas que representan a Allentown, Pensilvania.
William Allen se enfrentará a Parkland el 11 de marzo a las 8 p.m. en el PPL Center en el corazón de Allentown, Pennsylvania.
El lunes 8 de marzo, Allen derrotó a Pocono Mountain West 80-67 para avanzar a la final.
Parkland jugó ese mismo día y derrotó a Northampton 45-39.
La serie de temporada regular entre ambos equipos se divide en uno. El 27 de enero, Parkland ganó 58-50 en casa. El día después William Allen derrotó a Parkland 64-51 en casa.
Distrito 11, 4A: Batalla de los católicos
Bethlehem Catholic y Allentown Central Catholic se enfrentarán en el juego de campeonato el 11 de marzo a las 2:30 p.m. en PPL Center en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Bethlehem derrotó a Jim Thorpe 60-39 y Central Catholic derrotó a Northwestern 84-44.
Distrito 11, Campeonato 3A:
La Escuela Charter Education Academy buscará ganar el trofeo del Distrito 11 hoy contra Notre Dame Green Pond.
El juego se jugará hoy en PPL Center a las 2:30 p.m.
En su único partido durante la temporada regular, Education Academy derrotó a Notre Dame 84-75. El juego se jugó el 11 de diciembre.
ENGLISH:
The District 11, 6A final is all set and it features two schools that represent Allentown, Pennsylvania.
William Allen will face Parkland on March 11th at 8 p.m. at the PPL Center in the heart of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
On Monday March 8th, Allen defeated Pocono Mountain West 80-67 to advance to the final.
Parkland played earlier that day and took down Northampton 45-39.
The regular season series between both teams is split at one. On January 27th Parkland won 58-50 at home. The day after William Allen defeated Parkland 64-51 at home.
District 11, 4A: Battle of the Catholics
Bethlehem Catholic and Allentown Central Catholic will face eachother in the championship game on March 11th at 2:30 p.m. at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Bethlehem defeated Jim Thorpe 60-39 and Central Catholic defeated Northwestern 84-44.
District 11, 3A Championship:
Executive Education Academy Charter School will look to win the District 11 trophy today against Notre Dame Green Pond.
The game will be played today at PPL Center at 2:30 p.m.
In their only match during the regular season, Executive Academy defeated Notre Dame 84-75. The game was played on December 11th.