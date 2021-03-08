El Valle Lehigh celebrará el baloncesto de la escuela secundaria partidos del torneo del Distrito 11.
En la categoría 4A de la ronda semifina, Bethlehem Catholic recibirá en su gimnasio a Jim Thorpe a las 7 p.m.
El ganador se enfrentará a Northwestern o Allentown Central Catholic que jugarán a las 7 p.m. en Allentown, Pensilvania.
En la categoría 6A, el PPL Center abrirá sus puertas para dos partidos en la ronda semifinal.
Parkland se enfrentará a Northampton a las 5 p.m. y Pocono Mountain West enfrentará a William Allen a las 8 p.m.
Los ganadores se enfrentarán en el juego de campeonato el 11 de marzo en el PPL Center.
BALONCESTO FEMENINO:
6A hoy se disputaron partidos de semifinales:
Pocono Mountain West en Parkland (7 p.m.)
Nazaret recibe Northampton (7 p.m.)
Los ganadores jugarán en el PPL Center el 11 de marzo.
Semifinales 4A:
Northwestern vs Jim Thorpe (5 p.m.)
Allentown C.C. contra N. Schuylkill (5 p.m.)
La final será el 11 de marzo en PPL Center
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley will be celebrating High School basketball as games will take place in the District 11 tournament.
In the 4A semifinal round category, Bethlehem Catholic will recieve Jim Thorpe at 7 p.m. at their gym.
The winner will face either Northwester or Allentown Central Catholic that will be played at 7 p.m. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
In the 6A category, the PPL Center will open its doors for two games in the semifinal round.
Parkland will face Northampton at 5 p.m. and Pocono Mountain West will face William Allen at 8 p.m.
The winners will meet in the championship game on March 11th at the PPL Center.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:
6A semifinal matches taken place today:
Pocono Mountain West at Parkland (7 p.m.)
Nazareth receives Northampton (7 p.m.)
Winners will play at the PPL Center on March 11th.
4A semifinals:
Northwestern vs Jim Thorpe (5 p.m.)
Allentown C.C. vs N. Schuylkill (5 p.m.)
Final will be on March 11th at PPL Center