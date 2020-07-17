Travis Kauffman de Reading, Pensilvania subirá al ring para enfrentarse ante sueco Otto Wallin como parte de un evento televisado por Showtime.
La pelea será el 15 de agosto en el Mohegun Sun Arena en Uncasville, Connecticut y está programado para ser la pelea co-estelar.
La última pelea de 'My Time' Kauffman fue en diciembre del 2018 ante Luis Ortíz. Desde 2016, Kauffman tiene un récord de 2-2 y ha visto acción ante Josh Gormley, Amir Mansour, Scott Alexander y Luis Ortíz.
Kauffman tiene un récord general de 32 victorias y tres derrotas.
Cabe mencionar que Kauffman se sometió a una cirugía y también tuvo el coronavirus.
Otto Wallin tiene un récord de 20 victorias y una derrota y la última vez que peleó fue ante Tyson Fury en septiembre de 2019.
El sueco fue a la distancia con Fury y perdió por decisión unánime.
El zurdo peleó dos veces en 2019 siendo los lugares Las Vegas, Nevada y Atlantic City, Nueva Jersey.
La pelea con Kauffman será la tercera vez que Wallin disputa un combate en los Estados Unidos.
