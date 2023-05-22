Triple empate en el Allentown Latinamerican Softball League ¡Los Detalles!

Hay un triple empate en el Allentown Latinamerican Softball League entre los Guerreros, Team Leche y Team Chuma.
Después de la reciente jornada que se disputó el sábado, 20 de mayo las tres plantillas llevan un récord de 7 victorias y 3 derrotas.
Así esta la tabla de posiciones en esta momento:
1)Guerreros 7-3
2)T.Leche 7-3
3)T.Chuma 7-3
4)Bravos 5-3
5)DBacks 4-6
6)Giants 2-8
7)Caciques 2-8
La próxima jornada tenemos a los Bravos enfrentando a los Diamondbacks.
Guerreros chocando contra Caciques
Los Giants vs. Team Leche.
Recuerden que la ALSL se realiza todos los sábado en el Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Todo empieza a partir de las 9 am.
El Juego de Estrellas se realizará el 3 de junio.
ENGLISH:
There is a triple tie in the Allentown Latinamerican Softball League between the Guerreros, Team Leche and Team Chuma.
After the recent day that was played on Saturday, May 20, the three squads have a record of 7 wins and 3 losses.
This is the position table at the moment:
1)Guerreros 7-3
2)T.Leche 7-3
3)T.Chuma 7-3
4)Bravos 5-3
5)DBacks 4-6
6)Giants 2-8
7)Caciques 2-8
The next calendar of competition we have the Braves facing the Diamondbacks.
Guerreros clashing against Caciques
The Giants vs. Team Leche.
Remember that the ALSL is held every Saturday at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Games start at 9 am.
The All Star game will be held on June 3rd.