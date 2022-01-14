Allentown Central Catholic High School, los campeones defensores de 4a State continúan con su racha ganadora después de derrotar a un fuerte William Allen 63-57 el jueves por la noche.
La batalla fue dura, pero Tyson Thomas tomó el control del juego liderando todos los puntajes con 34.
Nate Ellis de Allen tuvo 28 puntos.
Allentown Central Catholic (11-1) pasa la página y se enfrentará a East Stroudsburg South el sábado a las 2 p.m.
Allen (10-3) buscará recuperarse de la derrota y se enfrentará a Pocono Mountain West el sábado.
Las imágenes del partido en español a las 6:30 pm en WBPH Ch. 60
ENGLISH
Allentown Central Catholic High School, the defending 4a State champions continue their winning streaks after taking down a strong William Allen 63-57 on Thursday night.
The battle was tough but Tyson Thomas took control of the game leading all scores with 34.
Nate Ellis from Allen had 28 points.
Allentown Central Catholic (11-1) turns the page and will face East Stroudsburg South on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Allen (10-3) will look to bounce back from the loss and will take on Pocono Mountain West.
Highlights in Spanish at 6:30 pm on WBPH Ch. 60