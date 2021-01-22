Para algunos, se considera una de las mejores actuaciones en la historia de la NBA.
Y de hecho fue histórico.
El 22 de enero de 2006, Kobe Bryant se convirtió en el segundo jugador detrás de Wilt Chamberlain en anotar la mayor cantidad de puntos en un juego de baloncesto de la NBA.
Los Lakers jugaban en casa contra los Toronto Raptors y tenían que venir de atrás para ganar el partido.
Lo hicieron gracias a Bryant, nacido en Filadelfia.
Anotó 81 puntos y los Lakers ganaron 122-104. Bryant disparó 28 de 46.
Los últimos dos puntos de Bryant vinieron de tiros libres con 43.4 segundos por jugar. 18,997 aficionados llenaron el Staples Center para ver cómo se hacía historia.
Bryant anotó 27 puntos en el tercero y 28 en el cuarto. La estrella dijo después que ese juego era el primer y único que su abuela lo había visto jugar en vivo.
¡Disfruta el video!
Today in sports history: Un día como hoy: Philly's Kobe Bryant scores 81 points
To some it's considered as one of the greatest performances in NBA history.
An indeed it was.
On January 22, 2006 Kobe Bryant became the second player behind Wilt Chamberlain to score the most points in an NBA basketball game.
The Lakers were playing at home against the Toronto Raptors and they had to come back and win the game.
Thanks to the Philadelphia born Bryant.
He scored 81 points and the Lakers won 122-104. Bryant shot 28 of 46.
Bryants final two points came from free throws with 43.4 seconds remaining. 18,997 fans filled the Staples Center to watch history being made.
Bryant scores 27 points in the third and 28 in the fourth. The star later said that this game was the first and only professional game his grandmother had ever seen him play live.
Enjoy the video!