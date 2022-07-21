Union: Cómo Jim Curtin vio la tarjeta amarilla a Alejandro Bedoya

Alejandro Bedoya se perderá el próximo partido de fútbol de la MLS del Unión por acumulación de tarjetas amarillas.
Jim Curtin, entrenador del equipo, confirmó la suspensión del capitán durante una conferencia de prensa virtual el jueves.
La segunda amarilla de Bedoya llegó en los minutos finales del último partido ante el New England Revolution. Filadelfia ganó el partido 2-1.
Jim mencionó que la tarjeta fue la peor amarilla de la temporada y una decepción. Sin embargo, luego dijo que las ausencia de Bedoya abre la oportunidad para que otro jugador suba.
Filadelfia se enfrenta a Orlando City el sábado 23 de julio a las 7:30 p.m.
ENGLISH
Alejandro Bedoya will miss the Union's next soccer MLS match due to an acumulation of yellow cards.
Jim Curtin, head coach of the team, confirmed the captain's suspension during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
Bedoya's second yellow came in the final minutes of the last match against the New England Revolution. Philadelphia one the match 2-1.
Jim mentioned on the card that it was the worst yellow card of the season and a disappointment. Nevertheless, he then went on to say that Bedoya's absences opens up the opportunity for another player to step up.
Philadelphia face Orlando City on Saturday, Juuly 23 at 7:30 p.m.