Union: Celebración la independencia de Colombia 2022

La independencia de Colombia se celebró antes del partido del Philadelphia Union en los estacionamientos del Subaru Park el sábado 16 de julio.
La Unión Latina llevó a cabo su celebración anual donde los fanáticos fueron recibidos con música y comida como tema de Colombia.
El país sudamericano está listo para celebrar su independencia el 20 de julio.
La Unión Latina es un grupo de aficionados que asiste a los partidos de la Unión de Filadelfia cuando juegan en el Subaru Park en Chester, Pensilvania.
La Unión derrotó a la Revolución 2-1.
ENGLISH:
The Colombian independence was celebrated before the Philadelphia Union match on the parking lots of Subaru Park on Saturday July 16th.
The Union Latina held their annual celebration where fans were treated with music and food as Colombia was the theme.
The South American country is set to celebrate its independence on July 20th.
The Union Latina is a supporters group that attends the Philadelphia Union matches when they play at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.
The Union defeated the Revolution 2-1.