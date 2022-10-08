El Filadelfia Union finaliza la temporada regular de 2022 el domingo 9 de octubre (2:30 p. m.) en un partido contra el Toronto FC donde todavía hay mucho en juego para el equipo del sureste de Pensilvania.
La última jornada de la MLS se llama 'Día de la decisión' porque los resultados determinarán el futuro de todos los clubes de la liga.
En el caso de Filadelfia, saben que están en los playoffs y que el trofeo Supporter's Shield no será suyo. Pero el partido verá cómo responde tras la derrota por 4-0 ante el Charlotte FC el pasado fin de semana.
Además, dado que el partido del domingo se jugará en Subaru Park, el Union buscará seguir siendo el único equipo invicto en casa esta temporada (11 victorias, 5 empates). Actualmente tienen una racha de 21 victorias consecutivas en la temporada regular en el Subaru Park.
Filadelfia ocupa el primer lugar en la Conferencia Este con 64 puntos y con una victoria, aseguran un primer lugar, un descanso en la primera ronda de los playoffs y la ventaja de jugar todos los partidos en casa durante los Playoffs de la Copa MLS 2022.
Filadelfia tiene un récord general de 9 victorias, 12 derrotas y 7 empates contra Toronto FC.
El equipo canadiense le propinó al Union una de sus cinco derrotas esta temporada que fue por 2-1 en el BMO Field el 16 de abril.
Pero Toronto viene a Chester, Pensilvania, buscando salir de una racha de cuatro derrotas consecutivas.
Esté atento a Andre Blake. El portero jamaiquino tiene una portería a cero goles en contra en 14 partidos esta temporada y ostenta el récord de su carrera y del club. Está empatado en el primer lugar con más hojas limpias esta temporada en la MLS.
English:
The Philadelphia Union finish of the 2022 regular season on Sunday October 9th (2:30 p.m.) in a match against Toronto FC where alot is still on the line for the southeastern Pennsylvania squad.
The last matchday in MLS is called 'Decision Day' because it the results will determine the future of all the clubs in the league.
In Philadelphia's case, they know they're in the playoffs and the Supporter's Shield trophy will not be theirs. But the game will see how the squad responds to the 4-0 defeat against Charlotte FC last weekend.
Plus, since Sunday's game will be played at Subaru Park, the the Union will look to remain the only unbeaten team at home this season (11 wins, 5 draws). They currently have a 21 regular season match win streak at home
Philadelphia holds first place in the Eastern Conference with 64 points and with a win, secure first place, a first-round bye in the playoffs, and home field advantage in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Philadelphia has an overall record of 9 wins, 12 losses and 7 draws against Toronto FC.
The Canadien team handed the Union one of their five losses this season. A 2-1 loss at BMO Field on April 16th.
But they come to Chester, Pennsylvania looking to get out of a four game losing streak.
Keep an eye on Andre Blake. The Jamaican goalkeeper has a 14 game cleansheet this season and holds the career and club record. He's tied for first with most clean sheets this season in MLS.