Union: Franquicia anuncia salida de dos miembros

El Filadelfia Union anunció el miércoles la partida de dos miembros de la franquicia que continuarán con su amado deporte a nivel nacional e internacional.
En el campo, el Union confirmó que Stuart Findlay ya no está con el equipo y se unirá al Oxford United de Inglaterra.
Findlay jugó en 11 partidos y fue titular en ocho. Vio muy pocos minutos de juego desde su llegada en 2021.
El escocés anotó un gol.
Kleberson también dejará la franquicia del Philadelphia Union para unirse al New York City FC como entrenador asistente de manera inmediata.
Kleberson fue el entrenador asistente del equipo Philadelphia Union II en MLS Next Pro. El brasileño tiene una carrera de 17 años que incluye ganar la Copa del Mundo en 2022 y jugar con la Unión en 11 partidos.
ENGLISH:
The Philadelphia Union announced on Wednesday the departure of two members of the franchise who will continue their beloved sport domestically and internationally.
On the ptich the Union confirmed that Stuart Findlay is no longer with the team and will join English side Oxford United.
Findlay played in 11 matches and started in eight. He saw very few playing time since his arrival in 2021.
The Scotsman scored one goal.
Kleberson will also leave the Philadelphia Union franchise to join New York City FC as an assitant coach effective imediately.
Kleberson was the asistant coach of the Philadelphia Union II squad in MLS Next Pro. The Brazilian has a 17 year career which includes winning the World Cup in 2022 and playing with the Union in 11 matches.