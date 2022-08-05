Union: Jim Curtin habla del buen momento en el equipo

Las cámaras de 69 News Edición en Español estuvieron esta semana en Chester, Pennsylvania para entrevistar a Jim Curtin, entrenador del Filadelfia Union y el próximo partido programado para este sábado a las 7:30 p.m. vs F.C. Cincinnati.
El Union jugará en Ohio y buscará comenzar el mes de agosto de la misma manera que terminó julio.
Curtin explicó cómo el equipo se ha unido defensivamente para tener uno de los mejores goles en contra en la Major League Soccer y cómo todo ha encajado en la ofensiva.
ENGLISH:
The 69 News Edición en Español cameras were in Chester, Pennsylvania this week to interview Jim Curtin, coach of the Philadelphia Union and the upcoming game scheduled for this Saturday at 7:30 p.m vs F.C. Cincinnati.
The Union will play in Ohio and will look to start the month of August the way they finished July.
Curtin explained how the team has bonded defensively together to have one of the best goals against record in Major League Soccer and how everything has clicked on offense.