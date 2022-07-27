Union: Mexicano Héctor Herrera viene a Filadelfia

Héctor Herrera es un futbolista mexicano que ha vestido la camiseta de clubes de fútbol muy famosos en su país natal y en Europa.
También ha representado a su selección nacional en varias competiciones. Ya sea la Copa de Oro, Confederaciones o Copa del Mundo.
Herrera ahora asume un nuevo rol como jugador clave para convertir al Houston Dynamo en un equipo campeón.
Este sábado Herrera y el plantel de Texas llegarán a Filadelfia para enfrentar al Union en el Subaru Park de Chester, Pensilvania.
El partido no será fácil para Herrera y el Dynamo debido a que Filadelfia es una de las mejores defensas de la liga y ocupa el primer puesto de la Conferencia Este.
El juego será a las 7:30 p.m. el sábado 30 de julio.
ENGLISH
Héctor Herrera is a mexican soccer player who has dressed the jersey of very famous soccer clubs in his native country and in Europe.
He's also represented his national team in various competitions. Whether its the Gold Cup, Confederations o World Cup.
Herrera now steps in a new role as the key player to change the Houston Dynamo to a championship team.
This Saturday Herrera and the squad from Texas will come to Philadelphia to face the Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.
The match will not be easy for Herrera and the Dynamo due to the fact that Philadelphia is one of the best defenses in the league and hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
The game will be on at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday July 30th.
