Valley League: Hansel Enmanuel llega a Allentown para mostrar talento

Hansel Enmanuel es un jugador de baloncesto que se hizo viral en las redes sociales en 2020 por jugar en las calles de República Dominicana.
Rápidamente se hizo grande al mostrar su talento haciendo clavadas y otras jugadas espectaculares que los fanáticos rápidamente compartieron en sus redes.
Lo que hizo único a Enmanuel es que juega con un brazo, el otro lo perdió a una temprana edad.
El jugador ha tenido un gran impacto que llamó la atención de muchas personas famosas en el baloncesto y algún día podría llegar a la NBA.
La estrella dominicana estuvo en Allentown el viernes 15 de julio como invitado especial a The Valley League. Los fanáticos quedaron asombrados y celebraron cuando Enmanuel mostró su talento a los hinchas que llenaron el East Side Youth Center.
Según el presidente, Enmanuel regresará a Allentown. No hay fecha de cuándo será.
ENGLISH:
Hansel Enmanuel is a dominican basketball player who went viral on social media in 2020 from playing in the streets in the Dominican Republic.
He quickly became big from displaying his talents by dunking and other spectacular plays that fans quickly shared for friends to see.
What made Enmanuel unique is that he plays with one arm, the other he lost when he was young.
The player has made a huge impact that caught the attention of many famous people in basketball and could one day make it to the NBA.
The dominican star was in Allentown on Friday, July 15th as a special invitee to The Valley League. Fans were amazed and cheered as Enmanuel displayed his talents to the fans that filled that East Side Youth Center.
According to the president, Enmanuel will return to Allentown. No date on when that will be.