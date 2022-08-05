Valley League: Partido de estrellas programado el 12 de agosto en Allentown

Esta semana, la Liga del Valle de Allentown anunció su juego All Star que se jugará el viernes 12 de agosto a las 7:00 p. m. en Executive Education Charter Academy en Allentown, Pensilvania.
La Liga del Valle se enfrentará a Oak Street Basketball que representa a Norristown, Pensilvania.
Ambas ligas contarán con estrellas que jugaron profesionalmente en el extranjero y fueron estrellas en sus respectivos equipos en la escuela secundaria y la universidad.
ENGLISH:
This week The Valley League of Allentown announced its All Star game to be played on Friday August 12th at 7pm at Executive Education Charter Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The Valley League will face Oak Street Basketball that represents Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Both league will feature stars that played professionally overseas and were stars in their respective team in High School and college.