Valley Stars F.C. contratan jugadores en campaña histórica

Los Valley Stars F.C. están contando los días para su primer partido oficial en la liga UPSL que será en mayo ante los Sons of Queens F.C. II.
El club que representa el Valle Lehigh contrató un total de 30 jugadores y 18 jugarán en la liga semi-profesional.
Los otros participarán en otras competencias aun por nombrar.
La franquicia indicó que los jugadores son de la región, otros estados y del extranjero.
ENGLISH:
The Valley Stars F.C. are counting the days until their first official game in the UPSL league that will be in May against the Sons of Queens F.C. II.
The club representing the Lehigh Valley has hired a total of 30 players and 18 will play in the semi-professional league.
The others will participate in other competitions yet to be named.
The franchise indicated that the players are from the region, other states and abroad.