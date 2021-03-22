Valley Stars F.C. organiza torneo bajo techo para la comunidad

Los Valley Stars F.C. presenta un torneo de un día para involucrar más a la comunidad futbolistica del Valle Lehigh.
La competencia bajo techo será el sábado, 17 de abril de tres de 9 de la noche en el Centro Lou Ramos en Allentown.
La fecha límite para inscibir equipos es el 15 de abril.
El equipo esta avanzando de forma positiva a cara de la temporada regular en la liga UPSL.
El domingo, 21 de marzo derrotó a los Sierra Stars de Filadelfia 4-0 para conseguir su primer triunfo en su historia.
El juego fue un amistoso.
ENGLISH:
The Valley Stars F.C. presents a one-day tournament to further engage the Lehigh Valley soccer community.
The indoor competition will be held on Saturday, April 17, from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at the Lou Ramos Center in Allentown.
The deadline to register teams is April 15th.
The team is progressing positively heading into the regular season in the UPSL league.
On Sunday, March 21, they defeated the Sierra Stars of Philadelphia 4-0 to get their first win in their history.
The game was a friendly.