Valley Stars FC aun no conoce la derrota en la pretemporada

Los Valley Stars siguen por el camino de la victoria.
El fin de semana consiguieron su tercer triunfo de la pretemporada al derrotar al Salone F.C. por dos a cero.
Emiliano Peralta y Richard Guedes anotaron los goles para el equipo del Valle Lehigh.
Los Stars han anotado un total de 10 goles y llevan cero en contra.
El equipo se alista para su primer partido que será en mayo en la liga UPSL.
ENGLISH:
The Valley Stars continue on the path of victory.
They got their third win of the preseason over the weekend by defeating Salone F.C. by two to zero.
Emiliano Peralta and Richard Guedes scored the goals for the Valle Lehigh team.
The Stars have scored a total of 10 goals and have zero against.
The team is getting ready for its first game which will be in May in the UPSL league.