NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...Enhanced Danger for Fire Spread Today and Tuesday...

The danger for fire spread will increase across the region this
afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20
percent range and northwest winds gust 20 to 25 mph at times. This
combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty
northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to
ignite and spread, especially this afternoon and early evening.

On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the low
to mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts up to
20 mph at times.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.
Sin derrotas

Valley Stars FC aun no conoce la derrota en la pretemporada

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Los Valley Stars siguen por el camino de la victoria.

El fin de semana consiguieron su tercer triunfo de la pretemporada al derrotar al Salone F.C. por dos a cero.

Emiliano Peralta y Richard Guedes anotaron los goles para el equipo del Valle Lehigh.

Los Stars han anotado un total de 10 goles y llevan cero en contra.

El equipo se alista para su primer partido que será en mayo en la liga UPSL.

ENGLISH:

The Valley Stars continue on the path of victory.

They got their third win of the preseason over the weekend by defeating Salone F.C. by two to zero.

Emiliano Peralta and Richard Guedes scored the goals for the Valle Lehigh team.

The Stars have scored a total of 10 goals and have zero against.

The team is getting ready for its first game which will be in May in the UPSL league.

