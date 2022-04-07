Venezolano Francisco Morales en la mira por los Filadelfia Phillies

Los Filadelfia Filis estarán mirando el desempeño de Francisco Morales en la categoría Doble A con los Reading Fightin Phils.
La temporada pasada con Reading el pelotero culminó una campaña estelar con más de 100 ponches y tuvo momentos en Triple A con los IronPigs del Valle Lehigh..
Este año el relevista venezolano iniciará en el bulpen de Reading y si las cosas le van bien, podría dar el salto a las Grandes Ligas para jugar con Filadelfia.
El entrenador de Reading, Shawn Williams da el visto bueno y compara la posible promoción de Morales con el salto que dio el lanzador Seranthony Domingo en el 2018.
"Eso es algo que puedo ver en Morales. Podría ser realmente especial. Verlo tirar una entrada y ver qué pasa," dijo Williams.
Morales y Reading abren la campaña regular en casa contra los Patriotas de Somerset el viernes a las 6:45 p.m. en el estadio First Energy en Reading, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking at Francisco Morales' Double-A performance with the Reading Fightin Phils.
Last season with Reading, the player capped off a stellar campaign with more than 100 strikeouts and had Triple-A moments with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
This year the Venezuelan reliever will start in the Reading bullpen and if things go well for him, he could make the jump to the Major Leagues to play with Philadelphia.
Reading coach Shawn Williams gives the go-ahead, comparing Morales' potential promotion to pitcher Seranthony Domingo's leap in 2018.
"That's something that I could see with Morales. It could be really special. Throw out of the pen for one inning and see what happens" Williams said.
Morales and Reading open the regular season at home against the Somerset Patriots on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.