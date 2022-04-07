Venezolano Francisco Morales en la mira por los Filadelfia Phillies

 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In southern New Jersey...Gloucester and
Salem. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh,
Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 946 PM EDT, minor flooding continued across portions of
the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.50 inches of rain have
fallen. There are also flood warnings in effect for the East
Branch Brandywine Creek and Perkiomen Creek.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Wilmington, Newark, West
Chester, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, West Deptford,
Phoenixville, and Lansdale.
- This includes the following highways...
New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2.
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 341.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15.
Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and
349.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NWS Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...
Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Carbon,
Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 955 PM EDT, minor flooding continued across portions of
the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks,
Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, and
Hellertown.
- This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and
314.
Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 97.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NWS Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks
County, the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and parts of northern,
central and southwestern New Jersey.

* WHEN...Until 2:00 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to move
through our region into early tonight. Rainfall totals for
the entire day should range generally from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
However, locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you live in flood prone area, be sure to remain alert in case a
flood warning is issued.

&&

Venezolano Francisco Morales en la mira por los Filadelfia Phillies

  • Comments

Los Filadelfia Filis estarán mirando el desempeño de Francisco Morales en la categoría Doble A con los Reading Fightin Phils.

La temporada pasada con Reading el pelotero culminó una campaña estelar con más de 100 ponches y tuvo momentos en Triple A con los IronPigs del Valle Lehigh..

Este año el relevista venezolano iniciará en el bulpen de Reading y si las cosas le van bien, podría dar el salto a las Grandes Ligas para jugar con Filadelfia.

El entrenador de Reading, Shawn Williams da el visto bueno y compara la posible promoción de Morales con el salto que dio el lanzador Seranthony Domingo en el 2018.

"Eso es algo que puedo ver en Morales. Podría ser realmente especial. Verlo tirar una entrada y ver qué pasa," dijo Williams.

Morales y Reading abren la campaña regular en casa contra los Patriotas de Somerset el viernes a las 6:45 p.m. en el estadio First Energy en Reading, Pensilvania.

ENGLISH:

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking at Francisco Morales' Double-A performance with the Reading Fightin Phils.

Last season with Reading, the player capped off a stellar campaign with more than 100 strikeouts and had Triple-A moments with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

This year the Venezuelan reliever will start in the Reading bullpen and if things go well for him, he could make the jump to the Major Leagues to play with Philadelphia.

Reading coach Shawn Williams gives the go-ahead, comparing Morales' potential promotion to pitcher Seranthony Domingo's leap in 2018.

"That's something that I could see with Morales. It could be really special. Throw out of the pen for one inning and see what happens" Williams said.

Morales and Reading open the regular season at home against the Somerset Patriots on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.

