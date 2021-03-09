Victor Padilla vs. Thomas Velasquez: lo que necesitas saber

Este miércoles fanáticos del boxeo estarán sintonizados a sus televisores porque Showtime presenta una noche de combates.
La cartelera de seis peleas estará encabezada por Brandun Lee y Samuel Teah de Filadelfia.
Entre otros combates, Víctor Padilla de Nueva Jersey se enfrentará a Thomas Velásquez de Filadelfia.
Ambos hablaron con 69 News Edición en Español sobre su pelea.
ENGLISH:
This Wednesday, March 10th, boxing fans will be tuned to their television sets as Showtime hosts a night of fighting.
The six-fight card will be headlined by Brandun Lee and Samuel Teah of Philadelphia.
Among other fights, Victor Padilla of New Jersey will face Thomas Velasquez of Philadelphia.
They both spoke to 69 News Spanish Edition about their fight.