Wheeler sobre su pelea del 4 de junio: "No parpadees"

Con un récord de 7-1, Khainell Wheeler de Easton sabe cómo montar un espectáculo y tiene un nuevo eslogan.
Él le dice a la gente, "no parpadee", refiriéndose a seis de sus victorias por nocaut.
El sábado, el boxeador de Lehigh Valley esperará que la gente no cierre los ojos por un segundo mientras sube al ring frente a los fanáticos que lo verán en acción por primera vez.
Khainell Wheeler from @cityofeastonpa, #LehighValley takes on Bek Nurmaganbet this Saturday pic.twitter.com/zlj1Ehkccg— Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) June 3, 2022
Wheeler está listo para pelear en Minneapolis, Minnesota contra Bek Nurmaganbet, un pugilista invicto, campeón en Asia y que nunca ha peleado en los Estados Unidos.
Wheeler formará parte de una importante cartelera que se podrá ver a nivel nacional.
Aunque el rival de Wheeler tiene una buena experiencia en el deporte, el boxeador de Pensilvania le dijo a 69 News que no sabe nada de él.
Simplemente está emocionado y quiere montar un espectáculo, es otro peldaño en su carrera y no importa la situación, siempre está relajando.
Veremos esta noche si 'Don't Blink' Wheeler logra su séptima victoria por nocaut.
Para más deportes sigue a Roberto Vinces.
ENGLISH
With a 7-1 record Easton's Khainell Wheeler knows how to put on a show and has a new catch phrase.
He tells people, "don't blink" referring to six of his wins by means of knockout.
On Saturday, the Lehigh Valley boxer will hope to have people not close their eyes for a second as he'll step in the ring infront of fans that will see him in action for the first time.
Wheeler is set to fight in Minneapolis, Minnesota against Bek Nurmaganbet, a pugilist who is undefeated, champion in Asia and has never fought in the United States.
Though Wheeler's rival has a good background in the sport, the Pennsylvania boxer said to 69 News that he does not know anything about him.
He's just excited and wants to put on a show it's another stepping stone in his career and no matter the situation, he's always chilling.
We will see tonight if 'Don't Blink' Wheeler earns his 7th win by knockout.
For more sports follow Roberto Vinces.