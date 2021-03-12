You are the owner of this article.
Campeón del Distrito 11

William Allen campeón del Distrito 11, 6A en el baloncesto

William Allen es el nuevo campeón del Distrito 11, categoría 6A y avanza al torneo del estado.

El jueves Allen derrotó a Parkland 58 a 51.

Nate Ellis lideró a los Canarios con 32 puntos..

Este jugador consigue su tercer campeonato con Allen en sus tres años en la Escuela Secundaria.

Y aun le falta un año más para terminar la escuela secundaria.

ENGLISH:

William Allen is the new District 11, Category 6A champion and is advancing to the state tournament.

On Thursday Allen defeated Parkland 58-51.

Nate Ellis led the Canaries with 32 points.

This player gets his third championship with Allen in his three years in High School.

And he still has one more year to finish high school.

