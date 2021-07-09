WASHINGTON, DC .- El Centro de Control y Prevención de enfermedades CDC dicen que maestros y estudiantes vacunados ya no tienen que usar mascarillas dentro de las escuelas.

Esto debido a que los niños mayores de 12 años pueden recibir la vacuna COVID-19. Las hospitalizaciones y muertes por el virus han disminuido principalmente en los últimos meses.

Pero podrían surgir problemas en las escuelas intermedias, donde algunos estudiantes son elegibles para una vacuna, y otros no.