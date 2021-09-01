ALLENTOWN, PA .- La policía busca al individuo que hirió a dos personas durante un tiroteo en la ciudad de Reading .

El incidente ocurrió anoche en la calle 10 Sur, entre las calles Penn y Cherry. La policía dice que alguien disparó contra un grupo de personas.

Agregan que un hombre de 18 años recibió varios disparos y un hombre de 20 años también resultó herido.

Los investigadores dicen que el atacante huyó, y que al parecer tenía un objetivo específico al disparar.