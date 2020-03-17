Durante el cierre de las escuelas hay alimentos disponibles para los estudiantes
Right Now
43°
Overcast
- Humidity: 80%
- Cloud Coverage:79%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:09:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:11:39 PM
Today
Some rain and drizzle in the morning, then clouds breaking for some late-day sun,
Tonight
Clearing.
Tomorrow
Sun followed by some clouds.
- Diocese of Allentown to implement new abuse reporting service
- Reading Area Water Authority offers free drinking water
- Berks businesses adapt as virus concerns continue
- Reading School District lays out plan for meal delivery for students
- Doctors answer your questions on coronavirus
- Dollar General to devote first hour of every shopping day to senior customers
- Geisinger sets new restrictions for visitors as coronavirus cases rise
- Northampton County gym owner getting creative as many businesses close amid coronavirus concerns
- 2 restaurant owners taking 2 different approaches as many businesses prepare to close
- Woman shot, killed by police after pursuit in Lebanon County