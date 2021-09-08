TRENTON, NJ .- La ayuda está a solo una llamada de distancia para residentes de Nueva Jersey que perdieron su vehículo debido a la tormenta Ida.

El gobernador Phil Murphy anunció este miércoles que las compañías Uber y LIft ofrecerán viajes gratuitos o con descuento a los habitantes de Nueva Jersey que necesiten acceso a servicios esenciales.

Si usted es uno de ellos, puede enviar el mensaje de texto "NJ-IDA-RIDE" al 898-211 para solicitar el viaje.

Si no posee un teléfono inteligente, marque 211 desde cualquier teléfono.