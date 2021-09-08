...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Sussex, northern
Warren, northeastern Lehigh, southeastern Monroe and Northampton
Counties through 945 PM EDT...
At 916 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Montague to Columbia to near Northampton.
Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Montague, Bethlehem, Northampton, Blairstown, Nazareth,
Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belvidere, Sussex,
Walnutport, Hope, Belfast, Tatamy, East Bangor, Branchville and
Steuben.
This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 68.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 18.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for
northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH