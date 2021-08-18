VALLE LEHIGH, PA .- Decenas de personas alzaron su voz este miércoles en respuesta a las órdenes de vacunación obligatoria contra el COVID-19 en hospitales de la región.

El grupo protestó durante varias horas afuera del hospital del Valle Lehigh, el cual se unió a St. Luke's y Good Shepherd para implementar el mandato.

En un comunicado, el hospital dijo en parte: "Es nuestra responsabilidad proteger a nuestros colegas y brindar la atención segura que las personas de nuestra comunidad esperan y merecen.