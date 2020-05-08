El reconocido grupo Aventura sostendrá un concierto virtual a las 9:45 p.m. el viernes, 8 de mayo.
El concierto se podrá ver en la página de Facebook de Aventura o en YouTube.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy and cool with periods of rain.
Evening rain, mixing with some wet snow before ending; blustery and colder late with clouds breaking.
Cloudy to partly sunny, blustery and chilly with a rain or snow shower.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.