NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
105 and 110.

* WHERE...The Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington Delaware to
Middlesex County NJ and surrounding suburbs. The Lehigh Valley,
Berks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania, and most of
Northwestern New Jersey.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures in the 70s
to near 80 will not provide much relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Berks Jazz Fest inicia el 13 de agosto en Reading

¡El 30º Festival de Jazz anual de Berks está a la vuelta de la esquina!

El Festival está programado para comenzar el 13 de agosto en diferentes áreas del condado de Berks.

Para los entusiastas de la música latina, el sábado es el día para disfrutar del jazz latino, ya que Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis y Albert Rivera Latin Jazz Band tocarán en el Double Tree en Reading.

Los boletos comienzan en $ 20.

Para obtener más información, haga clic aquí para ver más conciertos.

El Festival finaliza el 22 de agosto.

