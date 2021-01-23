Conozca a BJey Hernandez y como espera inspirar a los fanáticos con su música

B Jey Hernandez ha vivido en Allentown, Pennsylvania por nueve años y se ha hecho un nombre en la escena musical.
Mientras compone su propia música, Hernández espera inspirar a nuevos oyentes y fanáticos a su género Pop, R&B y Balladas.
También tiene una barbería e indica que es el 'Barbero del niño'.
Siga su carrera en Facebook y YouTube.
Meet B Jey Hernandez and how he hopes to inspire fans with his music
B Jey Hernandez has lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania for nine years and has made a name for himself in the local music scene.
As he composes his own music, Hernández hopes to inspire new listeners and fans to his Pop, R&B and Ballad genre.
He also has a barbershop where he indicates he's the barber of the kids.
Follow his journey on Facebook and YouTube.
