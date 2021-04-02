Conozca a Christian Ortíz Cruz el 2 de abril

Christian Ortíz Cruz es conocido como Christian Villegas.
El residente de Allentown, Pensilvania habó con 69 News Edición en Español sobre sus proyectos en la industria musical.
No se pierda el reportaje el 2 de abril a las 6:30 p.m. y 11 p.m. y por vuit.com.
Apoyen el talento local.
ENGLISH:
Christian Ortíz Cruz is known as Christian Villegas.
The Allentown, Pennsylvania resident spoke to 69 News Spanish Edition about his projects in the music industry.
Don't miss the report on April 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and by vuit.com.
Support local talent.