Meet Emily Medina

Conozca a Emily Medina de Filadelfia y sus aspiraciones en la música

Emily Medina es originaria del estado de Maryland y siempre tuvo pasión por la música. 

A la edad de 24 años comenzó a continuar su sueño de cantar y tocando la guitarra. 

Por el momento ha escrito tres canciones y tiene planes para más en el futuro, que incluye un álbum. 

¡Sigue sus pasos! 

Puedes encontrarla en YouTube e Instagram.

ENGLISH:

Emily Medina is originally from the state of Maryland and always had a passion for music. At the age of 24 she began to persue her career in singing and playing the guitar.

So far she's written three songs and plans for more in the future, along with an album.

Follow her journey!

You can find her on YouTube and Instagram

