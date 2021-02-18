You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Also, there is the potential
for a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the commute times this evening and on
Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow
will continue through the evening hours. Snow, sleet, and rain
will then increase Friday around sunrise from the southwest as
the next system approaches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

6:30 pm y 11 pm

Conozca a Emily Medina este viernes 19 de febrero

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Este viernes 19 de febrero conozca a Emily Medina una cantante que vive en el sur de Filadelfia.

Medina se crió en Maryland y llegó al sureste de Pensilvania para seguir su maestría en la Universidad de Pensilvania.

No se pierda su historia a las 6:30 pm en el canal 60 de WBPH y a las 11 pm en el canal 69 de WFMZ.

