Conozca a Flow Celestial y su visión de ser grande en la música urbana

Flow Celestial es cantante y compositor de musica urbana de la Republica Dominicana.
Nació el 2 de Agosto del año1986 con el nombre de Esmailin Pérez, en la ciudad de Azua de Compostela, ciudad ubicada en el sur de Rep. Dom.
Es el tercero de tres hijos que tienen sus
Padres Ana Ramona Matos y Vinicio Pérez.
Su inicio e inclinación hacia la música fue en el año 1999 con tan solo 12 años de edad ya sabia tocar güira, congas, tambora, batería y los demás instrumentos de percusión y uno de los instrumentos de viento llamado el trombón.
Pero no fue hasta el 2004 que empezó a cantar y a componer sus propias canciones, tal y como fue la primera composición titulada ¨Azua¨ que con esta canción logró posicionarse bien en la radio local y conquistar los corazones de su propia tierra.
Puedes seguir más de cerca la carrera de Flow Celestial en YouTube e Instagram
English:
Flow Celestial is a singer and songwriter of urban music from the Dominican Republic.
He was born on August 2, 1986 with the name of Esmailin Pérez, in the city of Azua de Compostela, a city located in the south of the Dominican Republic.
He is the third of three children who have
Parents Ana Ramona Matos and Vinicio Pérez.
His beginning and inclination towards music was in 1999 when he was only 12 years old, he already knew how to play güira, congas, tambora, drums and other percussion instruments and one of the wind instruments called the trombone.
But it was not until 2004 that he began to sing and compose his own songs, as was the first composition entitled ¨Azua¨ that with this song he managed to position himself well on local radio and conquer the hearts of his own land.
To learn more on Flow Celestial you can follow his page on YouTube & Instagram