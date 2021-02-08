Conozca a Melodías De Jesus y su canción en tiempos de pandemia

Luis Omar DeJesus nació en Allentown y se crió en Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
El joven cantante se identifica en la industria de la música urbana cristiana. Aparte de ese género, también canta canciones de alabanza con su esposa.
Ahora vive en Lebanon, Pennsylvania y ha formado Melodías DeJesus Ministries.
La pareja ha lanzado tres canciones y planean llevar la voz a aquellos que lo necesitan.
