NWS Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY MAY 21...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Saturday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Conozca a Melvin Wize y su sueños en la música

Melvin Wize es el nombre artístico de Josué Ortíz un cantante que reside en el Valle Lehigh. 

Oriundo de Puerto Rico, Wize inició su carrera oficialmente en el 2021 en Hazleton, Pensilvania. 

Su mayor enfoque es llegar a la gente con sus canciones que cuentan su vida. 

La Bachata es su pasión y género musical. Sin embargo está listo para explorar nuevos ritmos. 

ENGLISH: 

Melvin Wize is the artistical name of Josué Ortíz, a singer who lives in the Lehigh Valley.

A native of Puerto Rico, Wize officially kicked off his career in 2021 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

His main focus is to reach people with his songs that tell about his life.

Bachata is his passion and his musical genre. However he is ready to explore new rhythms.

