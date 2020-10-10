Conzca a Sara Zee una cantante latina de Reading

Sara Sierra es conocida como Sara Zee, una cantante que sueña con triunfar en la industria del entretenimiento.
Sara vive en Reading, Pensilvania y ha tenido que cancelar presentaciones en vivo debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
Pero todavía está activa en redes sociales.

Sara Sierra is known as Sara Zee, a singer who dreams of making it big in the entertainment industry.
Sara lives in Reading, Pennsylvania and has had to cancel live presentations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But she's still been active en redes sociales.