Dariana Tu Morenita de Allentown dispuesta a romper esquemas en la música

ALLENTOWN, Pa.- Dariana Tu Morenita reside en Allentown, Pensilvania y dispuesta a romper esquemas en la industria de la musica
Quiere cambiar el esteriotipo de la imagen de un artista y demostar que cuando se quiere, es posible alcanzar ek exito..
Reside ahora en Allentown con su familia que es su pricipal motivacion.
Su infancia fue vital para su crecimiento como artista.
Siempre cante en coros de la Iglesia y su papá es músico viene de ese ambiente.
ENGLISH:
ALLENTOWN, Pa.- Dariana Tu Morenita resides in Allentown, Pennsylvania and is willing to break the rules in the music industry
She wants to change the stereotype of an artist's image and show that when you want, it is possible to achieve success.
She now resides in Allentown with her family which is her main motivation.
Her childhood was vital to her growth as an artist. She sangs in church choirs and her father is a musician and understands that environment.