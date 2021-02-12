Detalles de la agencia de modelaje del Valle Lehigh en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York

OMAC Talent Management lleva dos años de existencia y ha dado grandes pasos para presentar modelos, actores y otros talentos en el Valle Lehigh y sus alrededores.
Por primera vez OMAC viajará a Nueva York para ser parte de la famosa Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.
OMAC presentará un desfile virtual en la factoría Fine and Raw Chocolate de Nueva York.
Para obtener más información y ver el desfile virtual, siga a OMAC en Facebook e Instagram.
OMAC Talent Management has been in existance for only two years and its made great strides to present local models, actors and other talent in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas.
For the first time OMAC will travel to New York to be a part of the famous New York Fashion Week.
OMAC will present a virtual runway show in New York's Fine and Raw Chocolate Factory.
For more information and to watch the virtual runway show follow OMAC on Facebook and Instagram.