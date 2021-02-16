You have permission to edit this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east
central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as snow Thursday
morning, with the heaviest snowfall expected Thursday morning
into early Thursday afternoon. Sleet and/or freezing rain may
then mix in Thursday evening into Thursday night. Light wintry
precipitation will likely continue into the daytime hours on
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

