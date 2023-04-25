El artista de música urbana Flow Celestial acaba de lanzar una nueva canción y el video fue grabado en Allentown, Pensilvania.
El sencillo se llama Mueca.
Flow explicó el significado de la canción. “Gesto en el rostro, en el que interviene la boca, que expresa un estado de ánimo, mueca burlona”.
Con respecto al video, Flow explicó que tardó seis horas en grabarse. Se le ve en diferentes partes de Allentown. Frente al Centro PPL, frente al nuevo letrero de Allentown en la Gordon Street y Arts Park.
También en el video había una gran mascota que aparece con cara de bomba. Flow explica, "Bichote RD mi artista que estoy proyectando".
Sigue a Flow Celestial ya que es un artista que representa a la República Dominicana y Allentown, Pensilvania.
Urban music artist Flow Celestial has just released a new song and the video was recorded in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The single is called Mueca.
Flow explained the significance of the song. "Gesture on the face, in which the mouth intervenes, which expresses a state of mind, mocking grimace".
In regards to the video, Flow explained that it took six hours to record. He's seen in different parts of Allentown. In front of PPL Center, in front of the new Allentown sign on Gordon Street and Arts Parak.
Also in the video there was a big mascot which appears with a bomb face. Flow explains, "Bichote RD my artist that I am promoting".
Follow Flow Celestial as he's an artist representing the Dominican Republic and Allentown, Pennsylvania.