Giselle Tavera

Giselle Tavera habla de sus proyectos en tiempos de pandemia

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Oriunda de la República Dominicana, Giselle llegó a los Estados Unidos a los siete años de edad.

Giselle reside en Nueva Jersey y tiene grandes proyectos en el 2021.

Siga su carrera en Instagarm, Facebook y YouTube.

La canción Nadita lo podrá encontrar aquí.

ENGLISH:

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Giselle came to the United States at the age of seven.

Giselle lives in New Jersey and has big projects in 2021.

Follow her career on Instagarm, Facebook, and YouTube.

The song Nadita can be found here.

