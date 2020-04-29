Juan Luis Guerra lanza una nueva versión de su canción 'Las Avispas' en su cuenta de Instagram.
La canción se dio a conocer en el 2004.
Juan Luis Guerra lanza una nueva versión de su canción 'Las Avispas' en su cuenta de Instagram.
La canción se dio a conocer en el 2004.
View this post on Instagram
JLG y 440 Ivana De La Cruz Edición Jean Guerra Cámara JLG
A post shared by Juan Luis Guerra Oficial (@juanluisguerra) on
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds and some sun; breezy with a stray shower.
Cloudy and breezy with a bit of rain or drizzle.
Cloudy and windy with a few showers around, then heavier rain and a thunderstorm later in the afternoon and at night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.